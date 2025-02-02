Rain in the forecast, Monday Feb 3rd

A strong onshore flow kept some of our immediate coastal areas under a stubborn and cool fog bank today. We are expecting more of the same for the overnight and in to early Monday before a storm system affects the region early next week. Currently a dense fog advisory for most of our coastline is in effect through early Monday. The fog could even be mixed in with some patchy drizzle. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 60's with a few areas only topping out in the upper 50's. Rain chances do come in to play for our northern areas very late Monday night.

Looking ahead, showers will increase across the region on Tuesday as the strong atmospheric river to our north pushes moisture south. Showers will stay in play through Wednesday and then a second wave of moisture is expected for Thursday and Friday. At this time, we don't expect to see flooding as shower intensity and duration should stay below thresholds which are deemed dangerous. It will be important to keep a close eye on things, especially if you live near foothills and mountains which have been recently burned. Overall, rain totals should stay in the range of 1- 3 " for areas north of Point Conception. Areas south of Point Conception could see about a half to three quarters of inch near the beaches and up to an inch or more inland. Again, rain totals could vary and it's always important to check for day to day updates. Temperatures all week will likely stay in the upper 50's and lower 60's with mild overnight lows in the 40's. Further out, next weekend looks nice as should see drier weather return.