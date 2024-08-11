Next week looks fantastic, August 12th forecast

Another fantastic weather day with mild temperatures along the coast and very little lingering marine layer. Inland areas were of course very warm and even hot, but all advisories and warning for excessive heat have officially been dropped. Look for more patchy fog to develop along coast and push across coastal plains overnight. Inland areas will stay mostly clear with the possibility of a few sub tropical clouds pushing up from the south at times. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's and 60's. For Monday, any morning fog should clear by mid day for most coastal areas. Afternoon highs will be in the 60's and 70's for the beaches with breezy onshore winds. Inland areas will warm in to the 80's and i90's with hopefully nobody seeing any triple digits.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually weaken as we head in to the new work week. This will allow for widespread cooling inland with the beaches seeing perhaps a bit more fog and slower clearing through the day. Monsoon flow is always worthy of keeping an eye on and for now, we should be free of any significant threats. But, Monsoon tends to be very tricky with regard to day to day variables which means we always keep a very close eye on our radars. High pressure may build just enough late next week and kick off a mild warming trend as we roll through the middle of August.