Fun events up and down the coast to stay cool over the hot Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend falls on our biggest heat wave of the year. Try to avoid any strenuous activity outside, and maybe opt for indoor activities because there is risk of heat-related illness.

An excessive heat warning will stay until Monday at 8:00 pm on the South Coast, Tuesday at 8:00 pm in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, and Thursday at 9:00 pm in the Cuyama Valley and interior of SLO County.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches until 8:00 pm Monday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Saturday is National Cinema Day, so it may be a good idea to escape the heat in an air-conditioned movie theatre. There are several discounts available, including at Metropolitan Theatres, of which there are a few in Santa Barbara and Goleta. During your matinee shows, temperatures will be in the mid 70s to upper 80s. For your dinnertime shows, temperatures will be in the low 80s. For your late night shows, the heat lingers in the low 70s.

Otherwise, it may be a good time to relax in the pool. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be offering a Free Family Swim Day on Saturday. The event will take place at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Temperatures will run from the low 80s to upper 80s during that time. You may call the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951, extension 2260, for more information.

For more water adventures to beat the heat, consider visiting the Aloha Beach Festival! It will be held in conjunction with the 38th annual C-St. Long Board Classic this year. The festival is hosted at Promenade Park and Surfer’s point in Ventura on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s, and Sunday around 90 degrees. Don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses! More info can be found at the festival website.

The heat will linger Monday for Labor Day. Keep water safety top of mind as you enjoy the hot holiday! The coast will stay in the 80s, Santa Ynez Valley in the 90s to low 100s, and interior up to 115 degrees.