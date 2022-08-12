A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast

Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!

Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up to San Luis Obispo at Sinsheimer Park for the community-wide Climate Party Saturday. There will be ample bicycle parking, and it will be a breezy and warm day to be outside. Temperatures will start in the 70s at 10:00 am, and highs will be in the high 80s at 2:00 pm by the end of the event. The event is family friendly with music and kids' activities, plus opportunities to give feedback on and learn about the city's climate action plan. More info is at the city website.

If you're headed to enjoy the last weekend of the Ventura County Fair, the day will start off with some marine layer and quickly clear to sunnier skies, so come prepared with sunscreen and a hat. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon - Perfect popsicle and ferris wheel weather! All info can be found at the fair website.