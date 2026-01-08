Santa Ana Winds Friday, weekend warming

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thursday's strong winds will shift to the east Friday producing Santa Ana Winds through Sunday.

Friday will be cool in the low 60s before we return to average temperatures on Saturday.

Warming continues Sunday into next week eventually rising into the 70s with offshore winds and mostly sunny skies next week.

High Wind Warnings expire Thursday evening though Ventura County wind advisories will last into the weekend.

A freeze warning lasts until 9am Friday for Santa Ynez and Cuyama Valleys

High surf, 10-15ft waves, north of Pt. Conception will continue through Friday night.