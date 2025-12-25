Travelers Keep Central Coast Christmas Tradition Despite The Weather

OCEANO, Calif. (KEYT) - Travelers from all over the country are keeping their traditional Central Coast destination in spite of one of the largest rainstorms in recent memory.

On Christmas Eve, the rain pounded many areas of the coast and the aftermath is ankle-deep in some places.

Locals are marveling at the heavy rainfall, saying they can't remember the last time Christmas Day saw this kind of weather.

Pismo Beach and the Oceano Dunes remain a traditional holiday destination for many travelers from parts of the country that see snow this deep.

They say the Central Coast holiday weather is still worth the trip from inland portions of the country that are seeing conditions worse than this, including snowstorms.

