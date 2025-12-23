California winter storm hits Tuesday night through Christmas: up to 7 inches possible near coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The atmospheric river will hit our region Tuesday night through Christmas Eve morning with a second pulse on Christmas Day and lingering showers on Friday.

Rainfall forecast: 2-7 inches near coast, 4-14 inches inland possible by Friday.

Rain rates: near or over 1 inch per hour, stronger rates expected on the south coast.

Thunderstorms, damaging winds, flooding, mudslides, downed trees, power outages and weak tornadoes are possible during this storm especially on Christmas Day when the air is colder and more unstable. Flood Watches, High Wind Warnings and High Surf Advisories are in effect.

Snow levels: drop to 5500 ft on Christmas Day.

Winds: 60-80mph gusts possible from the southeast.

Light showers may last into Friday and Saturday, we will be mostly dry by Sunday.