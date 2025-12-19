Skip to Content
Slight weekend rain chances, multi-day storm through Christmas

Published 2:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Saturday will be dry and mild in the 60s and 70s before light northern Central Coast rain chances pick up Sunday into Monday.

Clouds will begin to fill our skies over the weekend with very light showers possible to bring under 1/10th of an inch.

An atmospheric river arrives Tuesday night through Christmas Eve. It is likely to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain near the coast, and 5 inches for mountain areas.

Another pulse of the storm will bring more rain on Christmas Day. An additional 1 to 2.5 inches near the coast and additional 4 inches in the mountain possible with showers lingering through Friday the 26th. Flooding, debris flow and mudslides are possible.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

