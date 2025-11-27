Cooling Friday, holiday weekend forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Onshore winds return on Black Friday as temperatures quickly cool to the 60s.

Cool temperatures, partly cloudy skies & gusty winds will continue through the holiday weekend with no rain chances.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal by Sunday as low pressure impacts our weather.

Offshore winds will create slight warming and more sunshine for Cyber Monday, December 1st.

There is a small rain chance for southern communities late next week.