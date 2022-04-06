Central Coast windy weather brings air quality impacts

NIPOMO, Calif. – Wednesday's windy weather is bringing air quality impacts across the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District said the wind plays a huge role in air quality.

"You can take a look at previous wildfires seasons we experienced here in California, where we would see high levels of smoke in our county. Even when wildfires were hundred of miles away," said County Air Pollution Control District spokesperson Meghan Field.

Field said it is currently what she calls 'windy season.' It typically falls between March through May.

Wednesday's high winds bring the condition to a 'moderate' air quality index.

Field said this air quality could impact people who have bad asthma and issues with breathing.