Cloudy and slightly cooler temperatures

Pleasant weather conditions will prevail across the area Wednesday afternoon and throughout the rest of the week. If you haven’t had a chance to get outside and enjoy the above average temperatures, make sure to do it!

Temperatures will fall Wednesday evening into the upper 40s to mid-50s. We’ll start to see cooler and cloudier conditions increase Thursday morning as an upper level low wobbles off the California coast. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s for highs.

The wind advisory in place for the higher elevations of Ventura County has expired. The high surf advisory along the Central Coast and Ventura County coast will expire, as well.

We’ll see stronger high pressure build east of the area Friday night into Saturday as a trough of low pressure deepens and moves through Colorado. This will kick up the winds late Friday into Saturday morning. We could even approach wind advisory criteria for the higher elevations of Ventura County.