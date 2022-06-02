SLO County Clerk says 14 percent of vote in six days before election

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - On the Wednesday before the primary election, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said about 14% of the vote was in. Approximately 187,000 ballots were mailed out to registered voters, and about 27,000 had been returned.

Election day is June 7. There will be 58 polling locations open. The county is extending hours to vote at the elections offices in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero to include Saturday from 9-1. For more information visit slovote.com.