Windy advisory in effect for most part of region, expect dry and sunny skies

Happy Friday! Temperatures are expected to be below normal, but sunny. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most part of the region. Put away those umbrellas for now and have that wind breaker ready to go.

As for the Wind Advisory, it will impact the entire region, except the Santa Ynez and Ventura County area. The Ventura County mountain area will be impacted. There are some different timelines on when it begins. In the Central Coast, the advisory is in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. tonight. Northwest winds between 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPG are expected. In the South Coast, it is in effect right now until 6 a.m. Sunday. North winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH are expected.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory is effect right now until 11 a.m. today. This impacts the Ventura County Mountains. Moderate snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH.

Dry and cool conditions are expected throughout the weekend. There are some chances of rain showers early next week.