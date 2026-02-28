Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for early Sunday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg SFB is scheduled between midnight and 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can tune in here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

This will be the 20th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and 15 prior Starlink missions.