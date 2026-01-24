Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Scheduled Sunday Morning from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) - A launch is scheduled this weekend from Vandenberg Space Force Base for another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to carry 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch will take place Sunday, January 25th between 7:17 - 11:17 a.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Folks can watch the mission launch starting five minutes before the launch on a live stream here, or on X @SpaceX.

The base says residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms.

