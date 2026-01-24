Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Scheduled Sunday Morning from Vandenberg

Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 5:20 pm
Published 5:22 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) - A launch is scheduled this weekend from Vandenberg Space Force Base for another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to carry 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch will take place Sunday, January 25th between 7:17 - 11:17 a.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Folks can watch the mission launch starting five minutes before the launch on a live stream here, or on X @SpaceX.

The base says residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms.

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

