Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled for Wednesday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sep. 17 from 8:43 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minuties before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms in the region associated with the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at launch time.

This will be the 10th mission for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, NROL-57, and five prior Starlink missions.