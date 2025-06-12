Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Thursday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Thursday, June 12 between 6:54 p.m. and 9:59 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX shared that an additional launch window has been designated for the following day, Friday, June 13 beginning at 6:32 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence is shown in the image below.

There is a potential that people in the surrounding counties may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far that sound reaches will depend on weather and other conditions warned SpaceX.

This will be the 15th flight for the booster assigned to this mission which previously launched: Crew-7, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, and seven prior Starlink missions.