Space X planning Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX plans to launch 27 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:13 a.m. Saturday.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 3:03 p.m. on the same day. Added launch opportunities are available on Sunday starting at 10:59 a.m..

Central Coast residents may feel the sonic boom from the impact of the launch.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

