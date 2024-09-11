Brazil and Argentina both lose World Cup qualifying matches

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil and Argentina both suffered defeats in their qualifying matches ahead of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

For the Seleção, the 1-0 defeat against Paraguay was particularly concerning as it marked the team’s fourth defeat in the past five qualifiers.

The result leaves the five-time World Cup winner fifth in the standings with the top six sides automatically earning a spot in the 2026 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Diego Gómez scored the winning goal for Paraguay in Asunción, bending a wonderful strike in off the post with the outside of his boot from the edge of the area.

Brazil did come close minutes after Gómez’s first-half goal when Guilherme Arana’s shot was cleared off the line by Júnior Alonso, denying the visiting side an instant equalizer.

It was otherwise a lackluster showing from Brazil, which enjoyed 71% of possession but produced only three shots on target. Vinícius Jr. had two chances in quick succession in the second half but both of his attempts were saved by goalkeeper Gatito Fernández.

Since being knocked out of the Copa América by Uruguay in the quarterfinals earlier this year, Brazil’s slump under manager Dorival Júnior has continued into the World Cup qualifiers, though a 1-0 victory against Ecuador on Friday did alleviate some of the pressure on the team.

“The coach is still figuring out the best way for us to play and that’s reflected in the result,” defender Marquinhos told TV Globo, per Reuters. “There are a lot of new players, we are lacking confidence.

“Qualifying isn’t easy, it’s a difficult time and we have to know how to manage it. It’s a time of transition, we’re not feeling confident. We’re going to work hard, getting results on the pitch is the best answer.”

Albiceleste stumbles against Colombia

Argentina, meanwhile, remains top of the standings despite a 2-1 loss against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Captain James Rodríguez, who has long been a talisman for the Cafeteros, was instrumental in the victory over the reigning World Cup and Copa América champion, providing the cross for Yerson Mosquera’s close-range header and converting a second-half penalty.

Nicolás González had equalized for Argentina at the start of the second half, but a foul from Nicolás Otamendi, given after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, allowed Rodríguez to blast a penalty into the top corner and hand the lead back to Colombia.

Argentina is still without Lionel Messi after he sustained an ankle injury in the Copa América final in July, but manager Lionel Scaloni has said that he hopes the star forward will return for the next round of qualifiers in October.

Argentina has six wins from its eight World Cup qualifying games and sits two points ahead of Colombia, still unbeaten with four wins and four draws, in the standings.

