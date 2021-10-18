AP Source: EPL block on club sponsor deals linked to owners

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

English Premier League clubs have moved to prevent Newcastle immediately striking lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to its new Saudi ownership. Clubs held an emergency meeting to impose a freeze on any of them agreeing to commercial arrangements with businesses their owners are associated with. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details of a report published by The Guardian. Premier League rivals are worried Newcastle will use friendly sponsorship deals with related parties to help it comply with financial fair play rules that are in place to prevent rich clubs from spending unchecked.