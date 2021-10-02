Johnson, defense help James Madison avoid upset to NH 23-21

AP National Sports

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a pass with 1:45 to play as James Madison, the second-ranked FCS team, held off New Hampshire 23-21. The Dukes led 17-7 at halftime as Johnson hit Reggie Brown for a touchdown in the closing seconds. However Randall Harris picked of Johnson in the opening minutes of the third quarter and returned it 18 yards for the Wildcats. Then New Hampshire took the lead, 21-17, when Bret Edwards found Brian Espanet for an 8-yard score after the Dukes lost a fumble.