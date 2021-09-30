Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:50 am

Raiders, Chargers seek to continue strong starts on Monday

KEYT

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2002. However, it hasn’t been easy for coach Jon Gruden’s team, which needed overtime to defeat Miami 31-28. The Los Angeles Chargers are winning close games under first-year coach Brandon Staley, including a 30-24 triumph at Kansas City. Justin Herbert averaged 320 yards passing without an interception in his first taste of the rivalry last season.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content