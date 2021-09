AP National Sports

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas lost its third straight game. U.S. national team player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas.