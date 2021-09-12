Blue Jays hit five homers, pound Orioles 22-7

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero’s drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Jake Lamb also homered during a 10-run third inning for the Blue Jays, who took three of the four in the series. Gurriel set the franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season and also had a two-run homer in the fifth to drive in seven runs.