The Bryan Brothers Give Back to Young Tennis Players

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The best doubles team of all time made a donation to support young local tennis players.

Bob and Mike Bryan, of Camarillo, are in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

They made $5,000 donations to the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons and Ventura County Junior Tennis Association.

The twins, who won 119 professional doubles titles, also played a few points against local juniors in front of the big crowd at the University of California, Santa Barbara on Saturday.

"We loved, coming up here watching the Gauchos. My dad was a Gaucho. I got this little guy as a 5-year-old, and he's going to hopefully carry my footsteps. but, that's what it's all about, giving back," said Mike Bryan.

After the event the Byran brothers and tennis fans stayed to watch the UCSB Gauchos take on the University of San Diego.