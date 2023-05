SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the first time since 2016 Kayla Day won a grand slam main draw tennis match.

The 23-year old from Santa Barbara defeated Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1 in a first round match at the French Open.

The American qualifier Day will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the second round.

Back in 2016 Day lost to Keys in the second round of the US Open.