SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former UCSB guard Clifton Powell Jr. is dating Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President of the United States Barack Obama.

The news was first reported by the Daily Mail.

The 24-year old Powell started 15 of 28 games as a freshman during the 2016-'17 season and averaged just over six points per game.

He left UCSB in the middle of his sophomore season.

According to TMZ Powell works in commercials.