Big day in Bakersfield for area AYSO teams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More championships and more soccer for some local AYSO teams.

The Carpinteria 14-under girls team shutout a team from Santa Barbara 3-0 to win the Section 10 championship in Bakersfield.

The won all five of their games by shutout.

They advance to the Western States Championship in March.

The 12U Thunderbolts girls team remains undefeated and they are off to the Western States Championship as well.

Representing Section 122 for Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito, the Thunderbolts went 5-0 in Bakersfield to claim the Section 10 title.

They are now 19-0-1 on the season.