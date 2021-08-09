SB Foresters remain undefeated at NBC World Series as they move closer to repeat

More Sports

WICHITA, Ks. - The Santa Barbara Foresters have brought their winning ways back to their second home, Wichita, Kansas.

The Foresters won a tight 7-5 game over Hays Larks as Championship Week began at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The defending champion Foresters are now 3-0 at this year's tournament and have advanced to the semifinals.

The Foresters have won 19 straight games overall and have not lost since July 11.

Leading 6-5 Nick Proctor worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth inning without allowing a run.

His six-out save wrapped up a great game for the Foresters bullpen.

Santa Barbara trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but a 3-run inning gave the Foresters their first lead of the game.

Dylan Leach executed a perfect bunt single to bring in a run while Josh Stinson added an RBI single along with a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Andrew Kachel.

After Hays Larks tied it at 5 in the fifth inning, the Foresters grabbed the lead for good on a triple play in the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded, Kachel grounded into what looked like a 4-6-3 double play but then Seth Stevenson was caught in a rundown and tagged out near the plate.

But Leach scored what proved to be the winning-run on the triple play.

The Foresters are off for the next two days.