Julyan Stone gives back to community with basketball camp at Dos Pueblos

GOLETA, Calif. - Pro basketball player Julyan Stone loves the game that has taken him all around the world.

But he had an important message to his youth campers this week.

He said, "don't let the game use you, use the game to put yourself in a better position in life."

Stone is a Dos Pueblos High School graduate and has played with three teams in the NBA with the last one being Charlotte in 2018.

After Charlotte, Stone has played professionally in Italy for Reyer Venezia.

About 80 kids attended the camp where they learned basketball, academics and life skills.

Each camper also got a backpack stuffed with back to school items, gift cards and other goodies.

Stone brought in current pro basketball players Orlando Johnson and James Nunnally who both played at UCSB.

Stone's good friend, former Dos Pueblos High School football star Matt Houston also helped with the camp. Houston played football at the University of Washington.

The camp, known as The Village, has been going on for four years.