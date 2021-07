More Sports

TOKYO, Japan. - San Marcos High School alum Paige Hauschild (class of 2017) scored two goals on her only two shots as the USA Women's Water Polo Team cruised to a lopsided 25-4 victory over host Japan in the opening game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Like Hauschild, Dos Pueblos High School graduate Jamie Neushul (class of 2013) also made her Olympic debut.

The U.S. plays China on Monday.