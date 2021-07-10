Santa Barbara Foresters slug past Riptide 15-9

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Facing a midseason slump, the Santa Barbara Foresters' bats broke out on Saturday.

The 'Sters pounded out 15 runs on 18 hits for a 15-9 comeback win over the OC Riptide at Pershing Park. The offensive outburst allowed the team to overcome four defensive errors.

Ryan Wrobleski homered for Santa Barbara, which trailed 7-3 at one point before rattling off 12 unanswered runs.

The Foresters (14-6, 8-6 California Collegiate League) had lost three of four overall and five of their past seven against CCL opponents. They will host the San Luis Obispo Blues at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pershing Park.