Foresters celebrate Fourth with win over Ventura Pirates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters added to Sunday's celebratory mood with another win at Pershing Park.

The 'Sters jumped ahead early and held on for a 5-1 win on Independence Day over the Ventura Pirates.

Dallas Baptist University catcher Ryan Wrobleski provided the early fireworks with a two-run homer in the third inning that made the score 3-0.

University of Oklahoma pitcher Ben Abram worked four scoreless innings for the win.

The Foresters improved to 12-3 overall this season. Their next game is Tuesday night at the San Luis Obispo Blues.

Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

