Foresters dominate SF Seals in 12-0 shutout

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters treated their home fans to a complete effort on Saturday night.

The pitching staff piled up 17 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout and the offense came alive to score a dozen runs as the 'Sters dominated the visiting San Francisco Seals 12-0.

UCLA pitcher Nick Nastrini got the start and breezed through five innings, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

Cal State Bakersfield's Jashia Morrissey homered for Santa Barbara. Seven different 'Sters knocked in a run.

The Foresters improved to 11-3 overall this summer. They will host the Ventura Pirates, another non-league opponent, at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pershing Park.