Foresters surge past Barons to notch another win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters made it a perfect weekend at home with a 7-3 win over the MLB Academy Barons on Sunday at Pershing Park.

University of Oklahoma pitcher Ben Abram started and worked a solid five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while fanning six.

After a slow start for the offense, the bats broke out in the later innings. The 'Sters got home runs from catcher Ryan Wrobleski and third baseman Max McGwire.

Santa Barbara improved to 8-1 this summer. The Foresters will play the Barons on the road on Tuesday and will return home Thursday at 6 p.m.