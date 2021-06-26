Skip to Content
Nastrini pitches gem as Foresters beat Riptide

Ryan Fish/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCLA pitcher Nick Nastrini was locked in on the mound for the Santa Barbara Foresters on Saturday.

Nastrini pitched five dominant innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out nine, leading the Foresters to a 7-1 win over the OC Riptide.

The only baserunner Nastrini allowed came on a dropped third strike in the first inning.

The 'Sters improved to 7-1 this summer. The team will host the Academy Barons at Pershing Park at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

