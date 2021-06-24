San Luis Obispo Blues hand SB Foresters first loss on the year

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Matthew Sox struck out eight Foresters in 4 and 2/3 innings of shutout ball as San Luis Obispo blanked Santa Barbara 5-0 in a California Collegiate League game at Pershing Park.

The Blues improve to 11-1 on the season and the Foresters lose for the first time in seven games this year.

The Foresters managed just 4 hits and struck out 13 times against Sox and three relievers.

Leading 2-0 in the top of the seventh Ryan Cermak belted a 3-run home run to finish off the scoring for the Blues.