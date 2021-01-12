Former Gaucho star Gabe Vincent has career night in NBA
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Gabe Vincent made the most of his opportunity.
With Miami down to eight players because of Covid-19 and injury, Vincent started his first NBA game.
He rose to the occasion as he scored a career-high 24 points in 36 minutes of action in a 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.
It was only the 11th NBA game for the 24-year old Vincent who played with the Heat last season as well.
Vincent made 9-of-20 shots against Philadelphia including four 3-pointers.
The guard is a 2018 graduate of UCSB where he set a school record with 243 career three-pointers.
In the 2017-'18 season he helped UCSB tie a school record with 23 wins.
