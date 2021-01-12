Former Gaucho star Gabe Vincent has career night in NBA

More Sports

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Gabe Vincent made the most of his opportunity.

With Miami down to eight players because of Covid-19 and injury, Vincent started his first NBA game.

He rose to the occasion as he scored a career-high 24 points in 36 minutes of action in a 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

It was only the 11th NBA game for the 24-year old Vincent who played with the Heat last season as well.

Vincent made 9-of-20 shots against Philadelphia including four 3-pointers.

The guard is a 2018 graduate of UCSB where he set a school record with 243 career three-pointers.

In the 2017-'18 season he helped UCSB tie a school record with 23 wins.