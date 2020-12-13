Stanford football will practice in Santa Barbara before UCLA game

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Stanford Cardinal football 'road show' continues for one more week with a stop in Santa Barbara before a game versus UCLA.

The Cardinal will relocate on Monday, December 14 and practice in Santa Barbara.

Stanford has had to practice and play away from their home since late November after Santa Clara Country temporarily banned contact sports for at least three weeks due to COVID-19.

So far the Cardinal practiced in Seattle the week before their road game at Washington on December 5.

Following that game Stanford went directly to Corvallis, Oregon before playing at Oregon State in a game originally scheduled for Stanford Stadium.

After practicing in Santa Barbara, the Cardinal will play Saturday, December 19 against UCLA in Pasadena.

The Cardinal have won three straight games and are now bowl eligible but Stanford announced that they will decline postseason opportunities so their game against UCLA will end their season.