Foresters walk-off to extend win streak to 11 games

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nick Oakley executed a perfect two-out drag bunt RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Santa Barbara Foresters edged the Santa Maria Pea Soup 5-4 to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

The recent Santa Barbara High School graduate and future UCSB Gauchos Oakley knocked in two runs in the game as the Foresters improved to 24-3 on the season.

Santa Barbara also announced that they have accepted a berth to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas.

The Foresters have a record 7 World Series titles and will play their first game at the NBC Tournament on Tuesday, August 4.

The Foresters end the regular season on Friday, July 31 against the SoCal Giants.