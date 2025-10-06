SB Athletic Round Table wrap-up: Mcguire gets DP Scholar-Athlete of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Elliot McGuire is terrific at the triple jump but he is even more impressive in the classroom.

The senior was honored as the Dos Pueblos High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Fellow DP senior Callan Lee was named the Male Athlete of the Week while Bishop Diego volleyball and tennis player Natalie Chan was awarded the Female Athlete of the Week.

McGuire has the third best triple jump in school history and is captain of the Chargers track team.

He also owns an incredible 4.94 GPA and is a force in the DP Engineering Academy.

Lee rushed for 175 yards with two touchdowns in the Chargers 27-8 win over Hueneme.

Chan went 6-0 in singles tennis and also totaled 29 kills to lead the Cardinals to two victories in volleyball.