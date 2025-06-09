SB Athletic Round Table names Zuffelato and Evans as Coach of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table handed out it's yearly awards for the top student-athlete in each sport.

The coaches of the year were also announced and Greg Zuffelato wins for high school and Jo Evans claims the honor for college.

Zuffelato led the Santa Barbara High School boys basketball team to two high profile wins over SoCal giants Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

The Dons also advanced all the way to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and won a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 1 game as well.

Evans guided the UCSB softball team to a thrilling postseason run.

(Jo Evans was proud of her resilient Gauchos).

The Gauchos claimed the first-ever Big West Tournament softball title by winning six consecutive elimination games.

UCSB also won two more elimination games at the NCAA Regionals.

The 'Evening with the Athletes' was held at the Marjorie Luke Theater in Santa Barbara and the event honored over 50 student-athletes in high school and college.

(Santa Barbara High School senior Carter Battle receives the Phil Womble Scholarship award).