Round Table roundup for both Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County luncheons

Jose Gamberdella ahd Cora Loomer were recognized after a 3-0 week in beach volleyball
Published 7:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several student-athletes were honored at two different luncheons in Santa Barbara County.

Daisy Gemberling was awarded the Cate High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The multi-sport athlete excels in both cross-country and water polo.

But she really shines in the class with a 4.57 GPA.

Gemberling is headed to Yale on a full-ride scholarship after being a Questbridge National Match Recipient.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to the beach volleyball team from San Marcos Josie Gamberdella and Cora Loomer.

The #1 team for the Royals went 3-0 with wins against Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Cullen Gully who set meet records in the 800m and 1600m races at the Don Green Invitational.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table met at Giovanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

A pair of Orcutt Academy High School student-athletes were honored.

Sofia Ruvalcaba for track and field and swimmer Stuart Wineman.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

