Dominating Dons! Santa Barbara overwhelms San Marcos to win outright Channel League boys basketball title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons left no doubt who is the top team in the Channel League.

Behind a sensational and suffocating defense, Santa Barbara led 39-8 at halftime and cruised to a 73-37 victory to wrap up the outright league title.

San Marcos could have gained a piece of the league title with a win but the Dons were not in the sharing mood.

Point guard Diesel Lowe set the tone by scoring the Dons first 8 points that included a fast break dunk.

(Diesel Lowe scores 2 of his 19 points. Entenza Design).

UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato sank back-to-back three-pointers as the Dons ended the first quarter up 18-6.

(UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato makes a first quarter three-pointer. Entenza Design).

The Dons allowed just 2 points in the second half as Carter Battle, Zuffelato and DJ Wilson locked down the Royals top three offensive players Brody Green, Koji Hefner and Danny Diaz.

After a scoreless first half, Hefner ended up with 12 points with ten of those coming in the third quarter.

But the Dons kept their foot on the gas and never let the Royals get any momentum.

Zuffelato scored a game-high 23 points, Lowe added 19 points while Battle tallied 16.

(Carter Battle not only scored 16 points but he played great defense. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara finishes 13-1 in the Channel League and heads to the playoffs with a 23-5 overall record.

San Marcos will be the second seed out of league as they finish 11-3 in the Channel League.

The CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings are released Saturday, February 8th at noon.

The first round games are Wednesday, February 12.