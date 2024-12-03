Dos Pueblos pulls away from Cabrillo in boys basketball

GOLETA, Calif. - After a close first quarter Dos Pueblos took control of the game as they beat Cabrillo 61-39 in Sovine Gymnasium.

Coulter Jay led the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers who improved to 3-1.

(DP junior Coulter Jay had a double-double. Entenza Design).

In a fast-paced first quarter Dos Pueblos led 22-15 with the highlight coming from Wyatt Gardiner who got in the passing lane, stole the ball and slammed it down at the other end.

DP extended the lead to 37-24 at halftime.

The Chargers held Cabrillo to just two points in the third quarter that allowed them to cruise to victory.

(Chargers defense swarmed Cabrillo. Entenza Design).

Evan Pinsker and Shane Grant each scored 10 points for the winning Chargers who head to San Diego to play two weekend games starting with Point Loma High School on Friday.