Bishop Diego turns away upset-minded Laguna Blanca in girls volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Laguna Blanca won a spirited second set to even up the match as they were trying to bring down the Brick House.

But Bishop Diego quickly regrouped as senior star Nicole Schuetz led the Cardinals to a four-set home win(25-7, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15).

The Loyola Marymount-commit Schuetz led the way with 17 kills while former Laguna Blanca player Sophie Otte added 8 kills for the Cardinals who improved to 23-6 on the year.

Laguna Blanca falls to 13-8 on the season.

Bishop Diego will host Senior Night on Wednesday at 6pm against San Marcos.