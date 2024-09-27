Skip to Content
High School Sports

Friday Football Focus Week 5 results

NEWBURY PARK VENTURA.00_01_24_05.Still001
Week 5 scores
By
Published 11:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Here are the scores from week 5.

Santa Paula 42, Carpinteria 10

Santa Ynez 38, Santa Maria 14

Righetti 41, Garces 21

St. Joseph 30, Shafter 28

Lompoc 35, Kern Valley 21

Arroyo Grande 41, Nipomo 28

Buchanan 33, Paso Robles 13

Atascadero 10, Templeton 7

Central Valley Christian 35, Mission Prep 14

Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13

Hueneme 26, Royal 3

Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14

Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0

Calabasas 38, Birmingham 27

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
friday football focus
high school football
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content