Friday Football Focus Week 5 results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Here are the scores from week 5.
Santa Paula 42, Carpinteria 10
Santa Ynez 38, Santa Maria 14
Righetti 41, Garces 21
St. Joseph 30, Shafter 28
Lompoc 35, Kern Valley 21
Arroyo Grande 41, Nipomo 28
Buchanan 33, Paso Robles 13
Atascadero 10, Templeton 7
Central Valley Christian 35, Mission Prep 14
Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13
Hueneme 26, Royal 3
Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14
Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0
Calabasas 38, Birmingham 27