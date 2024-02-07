Bishop Diego Cardinals Paiau and Fui soar to next level and sign with Cal Poly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School teammates Misa Paiau and Tristan Fui will stay together in college after the Cardinals standout football players both signed their National Letter of Intent to Cal Poly.

Paiau and Fui were the lone seniors this past season for the Cardinals.

Paiau missed his entire senior season with a knee injury and he will play linebacker for the Mustangs.

Fui will be on the offensive line for Cal Poly.