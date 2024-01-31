Long-planned renovation project for Cabrillo High School stadium moving forward

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – A long-planned renovation and modernization project for the Cabrillo High School stadium is gaining momentum and is moving forward.

A group of community members formed a committee and is now collaborating with Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) in an effort to fund the multi-million dollar project.

"It's going to be the synthetic turf athletic field, as well as a seven lane synthetic all-weather track," said committee member Dan Duffy, who is helping coordinate the project. "This has been a need for quite a while. This has come about because of a tremendous collaborative effort between district administration, other administrators, as well as the School Board."

Currently, the stadium is no longer usable for any of the school's athletic teams or the award-winning marching band.

The grass surface is potted with gopher holes, while the track is pitted with divots and ruts, each presenting a safety risk for students.

Due to the poor conditions, teams are forced to practice in other locations on the campus, including the staff parking lot for the band.

In addition, Cabrillo cannot hold any athletic competitions in the stadium, such as football, soccer and track and field, causing those programs to host contests at Huyck Stadium at rival Lompoc High School.

The projected cost for the proposed stadium renovations is about $2.4 million. LUSD has pledged to fund half of the costs, with the other half to come from fundraising efforts that will be spearheaded by the community-led committee.

"This is going to be something that the entire Cabrillo future students and current students can take advantage of and have athletic events on this campus that will increase interest in all things Cabrillo," said Duffy. "It's been a long time coming. It has been some challenges along the way, but with all the support that we are seeing from all around, we're going to be moving forward with this and hopefully get this done soon.

An official fundraising campaign will begin as soon as the committee and LUSD agree to a Memoradium of Understanding (MOU), which may come as soon as the next scheduled board meeting on Feb. 13.

The hope is to have fundraising completed by this year, so construction could finish in time to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Cabrillo High School, which will be celebrated next year.