CIF-Central Section Quarterfinal football highlights including last second Mission Prep win over Porterville
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep and Morro Bay will play on while the season ends for Atascadero and Santa Maria.
CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals
Division 3
Mission Prep 15, Porterville 14
Mission Prep will host Kerman in semifinals on Friday, November 17
Washington Union 41, Atascadero 13
Atascadero had won 15 straight games and ends this season 10-1.
Division 4
Dos Palos 45, Santa Maria 28
Santa Maria finishes 6-6
Division 5
Morro Bay 35, Orosi 25
Morro Bay is at Bishop Union in semifinals on November 17.