CIF-Central Section Quarterfinal football highlights including last second Mission Prep win over Porterville

CIF-CS Quarterfinal football highlights
By
today at 12:37 am
Published 12:35 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep and Morro Bay will play on while the season ends for Atascadero and Santa Maria.

CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals

Division 3

Mission Prep 15, Porterville 14

Mission Prep will host Kerman in semifinals on Friday, November 17

Washington Union 41, Atascadero 13

Atascadero had won 15 straight games and ends this season 10-1.

Division 4

Dos Palos 45, Santa Maria 28

Santa Maria finishes 6-6

Division 5

Morro Bay 35, Orosi 25

Morro Bay is at Bishop Union in semifinals on November 17.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

