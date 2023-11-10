CIF-Central Section Quarterfinal football highlights including last second Mission Prep win over Porterville

Morro Bay is at Bishop Union in semifinals on November 17.

Atascadero had won 15 straight games and ends this season 10-1.

Mission Prep will host Kerman in semifinals on Friday, November 17

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mission Prep and Morro Bay will play on while the season ends for Atascadero and Santa Maria.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.